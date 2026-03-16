West Bengal: More Central forces to be put on election job

NEW DELHI: West Bengal, which has witnessed more protests against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls than any other state, is set for the largest-ever deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the high-stakes assembly elections. All polling stations will be fully webcast to ensure transparent and peaceful elections, officials said.

Ahead of the polls, the Centre has already deployed 480 companies of central forces to the state for area domination, confidence building measures, poll day duty and guarding EVM strongrooms. Sources in the chief electoral officer’s office indicated over 2,000 companies could be required to keep Bengal peaceful till the counting of votes.