1,244 technical defects in Indian aircraft over three years: Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha that airlines in India reported a total of 1,244 technical defects in aircraft over the past three years. In 2025 alone, 353 defects were recorded, following 421 in 2024 and 470 in 2023.

Mohol provided the data in response to an unstarred parliamentary query on the number of aircraft operating without Flight Data Recorders (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) in the country.

He also disclosed that 285 passengers were placed on the ‘No Fly’ list across various Indian airlines during the same period. In 2025, 93 unruly passengers were listed, while 82 were listed in 2024 and 110 in 2023.