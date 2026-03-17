BJP MP Laxman demands inclusion of state OBC castes into Central list

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a demand for the inclusion of state OBC castes in the central OBC list by BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dr Laxman, who is also a member of the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC), informed the House that several OBC communities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are recognised in their respective state OBC lists but have not yet been included in the Central list of OBC castes. “That too, despite recommendations made by the National Commission for Backward Classes,” he said in the House.