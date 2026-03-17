'Cowardly, unconscionable act of violence': India condemns 'barbaric' Pakistani airstrike on Kabul hospital

India on Tuesday condemned the Pakistani airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Afghanisthan Kabul, that killed at least 400 people and wounded several others.

Terming the attack "barbaric" and "cowardly" the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) alleged Pakistan was "trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."

"This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target," the MEA said in a sharply-worded statement.

MEA also said that “the heinous act of aggression,” was also a “blatant assault of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.”

“It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders,” MEA said.

“That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible.”

MEA further stated that there is “no faith, no law and no morality” that can justify such an act of deliberately “targeting a hospital and its patients”.

The foreign ministry further urged the international community to hold its perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and to ensure that the “wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay”.