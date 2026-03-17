Election Commission transfers 19 senior police officers in poll-bound West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 19 senior police officers, including the ADGs for North and South Bengal, in another reshuffle ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

IPS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh was appointed the new ADG of South Bengal, while K Jayaraman was named the ADG of North Bengal. Both belonged to the 1997 batch, according to a statement.

New commissioners of police were appointed for Asansol-Durgapur, Howrah, Barrackpore, and Chandannagar.

Superintendents of 12 districts were also changed in the latest reshuffle.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.