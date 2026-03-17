INDIA bloc cross-vote adds to the NDA haul in RS polls

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc suffered a major setback on Monday as instances of cross-voting and absenteeism by Opposition legislators helped the NDA consolidate its position in the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Polling was held for 37 seats across 10 states, with the NDA winning a majority of the contested seats. While 26 candidates were elected unopposed earlier, voting took place on Monday for the remaining 11 seats—five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana.

NDA won eight seats—five in Bihar and three in Odisha, where BJD also won one seat.

The results of two seats in Haryana have been put on hold after both the Congress and BJP approached the Election Commission alleging violation of voting norms.

NDA secured two of the three closely fought seats in Odisha, Bihar, and Haryana that were being watched for a possible Opposition breakthrough.

INDIA bloc had hoped to clinch the remaining three seats and moved several of its MLAs to other states to prevent defections.

In Bihar, the results dealt a blow to the Mahagathbandhan after the NDA swept all five seats—Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and new BJP president Nitin Nabin were among the winners. Opposition candidate, RJD’s Amarendra Dhari Singh, lost after the alliance failed to garner the required support of at least 41 MLAs. At least four MLAs, three from Congress and one from RJD, remained absent during voting.

The battle for one extra seat in Odisha also went the Bihar way. BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar and BJD’s Santrupt Misra were elected, as did BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray. Five MLAs of BJD and Congress cross-voted in favour of Ray.

Suspension of 8 Oppn MPs in LS may be lifted

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked on Tuesday, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. Seven Congress MPs and a CPI(M) member were suspended for unruly behaviour for the entire session, which will conclude on April 2