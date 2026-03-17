Suspension of 8 MPs likely to be revoked today

NEW DELHI: The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked on Tuesday, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

This newspaper had reported on Friday that the Speaker is likely to revoke their suspension. Seven Congress and a CPM MP were suspended for unruly behaviour, following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget session.

While the MPs were suspended for the entire session, opposition parties have been urging the speaker to revoke the suspensions. The sources said there was a consensus that opposition MPs will restrict themselves in the Well of the House.