TMC opts for controlled churn, low star power in West Bengal list; Mamata-Suvendu face-off set for Bhabanipur

KOLKATA: Betting on calibrated generational change and organisational loyalty rather than star power, the ruling TMC on Tuesday unveiled candidates for 291 of the 294 West Bengal assembly seats, signalling a strategy of controlled churn as it seeks a fourth straight term in office.

The Mamata Banerjee-Suvendu Adhikari rivalry is set to acquire a fresh electoral theatre in Bhabanipur, where the chief minister will defend her seat even as the BJP has fielded the leader of opposition from the constituency.

The stage is set for a direct face-off between the two rivals who first clashed in Nandigram in the 2021 assembly polls, when Adhikari defeated his former mentor by a narrow margin despite the TMC's sweeping victory across the state.

Announcing the list from her Kalighat residence, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the party would leave the three Darjeeling hills seats to ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa and expressed confidence of crossing the 226-seat mark in the 294-member assembly.

"We will contest 291 seats and win more than 226," Banerjee asserted, flanked by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

The candidate list reflects a carefully balanced electoral recalibration by the ruling party ahead of the high-stakes contest in which it faces anti-incumbency after nearly 15 years in power while simultaneously attempting to blunt the BJP's aggressive campaign.