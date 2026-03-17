TMC shakes up Bengal race, fields 52 women and drops 33% MLAs; Mamata set for Suvendu face-off

KOLKATA: Fielding 52 women candidates, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced its list for 291 of the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, signalling a mix of continuity and an aggressive reshuffle ahead of the two-phase polls on April 23 and 29. The remaining three seats in Darjeeling district have been left to ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, led by Anit Thapa.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from her traditional stronghold of Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, setting up a high-stakes contest against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. Adhikari will also contest from Nandigram, where he narrowly defeated Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls by around 2,000 votes.

The Bhabanipur seat, however, has emerged as a politically sensitive battleground this time following a major revision of electoral rolls. Nearly 48,000 voters, categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD), have been deleted after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while another 14,000 voters remain under adjudication, pending judicial clearance.

Despite the churn, Banerjee struck an aggressive note while addressing a press conference. “BJP will be caught by the nose. Even the moon, sun, planets and stars will not forgive them. We will win more seats. ‘Boycott BJP’. My appeal is, ‘Vote for Trinamool’, ‘Vote for Bengal,’” she said.