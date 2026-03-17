Ukraine protests arrest of six nationals in India terror probe, US reacts cautiously

NEW DELHI: Ukraine has lodged a formal protest with India over the detention of six of its nationals in an alleged terror-related probe, demanding their immediate release and “unimpeded consular access”, while the United States has issued a guarded response after one of its citizens was also arrested in the case.

“Contrary to established international practice, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India did not receive any official notification from the competent authorities of India regarding the detention of Ukrainian citizens. The Ukrainian side insists on the immediate provision of unimpeded consular access to the detainees,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement further said: “The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of India Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk held a meeting with the Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George, during which he handed over an official note of protest demanding the immediate release of the Ukrainian citizens.”

A spokesperson for the US embassy said, “We are aware of the situation. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens”. The diplomatic reactions came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six Ukrainian nationals and a US citizen for allegedly plotting terror activities involving drones and cross-border networks linked to Myanmar-based armed groups.

According to NIA sources, the accused had entered India on tourist visas but were part of a larger conspiracy involving the transport of drone consignments from Europe and suspected plans to aid insurgent groups. The arrests were carried out in a coordinated operation on March 13. A US national was detained by the Bureau of Immigration at Kolkata airport, while six Ukrainians were picked up from airports in Lucknow and Delhi. All seven were later taken into NIA custody and booked under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with other relevant provisions.