Congress reveals identities of Haryana MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha elections

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has revealed the names of four of its MLAs from Haryana who allegedly crossed voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the ruling BJP.

The act exposed internal rifts within the Grand Old Party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Haryana Congress in-charge BK Hariprasad announced that Shalley Chaudhary from Naraingarh, Mohammad Ilyas from Punahana, Mohammad Israel from Hathin, and Renu Bala from Sadhaura.

He said that the State party’s disciplinary committee chairman, Dharampal Malik, has been informed of the same and show-cause notices will be sent to these MLAs soon.

"The committee will send the report, and based on it, action will be taken,’’ he said. Interestingly, the fifth name was not disclosed.

He said that along with the leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he personally reviewed the ballot papers as an authorised agent.

"We had 37 votes, but 5 or 6 were declared invalid, and after examining the ballots, it was confirmed that four MLAs had cross-voted,” he said.