NDA’s Rajya Sabha gains reflect alliance discipline, strategic voting

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged stronger in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, benefiting from alliance unity, a meticulously planned strategy, and alleged cross-voting, which collectively gave it an edge over the Opposition.

Out of 37 seats up for election across 10 states, 26 were elected unopposed, most favoring the NDA, while voting for the remaining 11 seats on Monday highlighted the coalition’s organizational discipline and numerical advantage.

Bihar, where five seats fell vacant in April, served as a case study in alliance coordination. The NDA won all five, including the election of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Reports indicated that three Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA abstained from voting, indirectly facilitating the NDA’s clean sweep. RJD candidate AD Sinha lost the fifth seat as a result.

For the NDA, Bihar recorded a near-perfect voting discipline, with all 202 MLAs casting their votes, a contrast to absenteeism among INDIA Bloc legislators. “Bihar has set an example of alliance discipline and unity, a shock to the INDIA Bloc,” said a senior BJP leader from Bihar involved in the strategy.

Allegations of cross-voting surfaced in several states, including Odisha and the BJD accused the BJP of horse-trading and chaos marred the election process, with reports of clashes between party workers.