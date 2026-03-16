NDA’s Rajya Sabha gains reflect alliance discipline, strategic voting

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged stronger in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, benefiting from alliance unity, a meticulously planned strategy, and alleged cross-voting, which collectively gave it an edge over the Opposition.
Out of 37 seats up for election across 10 states, 26 were elected unopposed, most favoring the NDA, while voting for the remaining 11 seats on Monday highlighted the coalition’s organizational discipline and numerical advantage.
Bihar, where five seats fell vacant in April, served as a case study in alliance coordination. The NDA won all five, including the election of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP National President Nitin Nabin.
Reports indicated that three Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA abstained from voting, indirectly facilitating the NDA’s clean sweep. RJD candidate AD Sinha lost the fifth seat as a result.
For the NDA, Bihar recorded a near-perfect voting discipline, with all 202 MLAs casting their votes, a contrast to absenteeism among INDIA Bloc legislators. “Bihar has set an example of alliance discipline and unity, a shock to the INDIA Bloc,” said a senior BJP leader from Bihar involved in the strategy.
Allegations of cross-voting surfaced in several states, including Odisha and the BJD accused the BJP of horse-trading and chaos marred the election process, with reports of clashes between party workers.
In Haryana, polling for two seats proceeded amid BJP objections and INLD abstentions. The biennial elections, held across BJP-ruled or NDA-strong states, were marked by sporadic claims of irregularities, absentee legislators, and strategic voting maneuvers.
Nevertheless, NDA candidates emerged victorious in key contests, reinforcing the coalition’s strength in the Upper House. Once results are finalised, the NDA is expected to secure around 21-22 of the 37 seats, potentially raising its Rajya Sabha strength to 133 or more.
Analysts note that the outcome reflects not only numerical advantage but also alliance coordination, strategic candidate placement, and disciplined voting, even as Opposition parties raise allegations of cross-voting and procedural irregularities.
The Rajya Sabha elections highlight the significance of disciplined alliances, strategic planning, and leveraging legislative numbers. These factors have strengthened the NDA’s position, giving it a more commanding presence in the Upper House and enhancing its ability to influence key parliamentary decisions in upcoming legislative battles.