Gujarat's UCC push brings live-in relationships under legal lens

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has taken a decisive legal leap towards a Uniform Civil Code, as the State cabinet has cleared a draft framework modelled on Uttarakhand, introducing sweeping changes in marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships, while retaining calibrated exemptions for select communities.

In a significant legal shift aimed at standardising personal laws, the Gujarat government has approved a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) framework, setting the stage for a unified civil regime that cuts across religion and caste, while simultaneously triggering a wider debate on constitutional balance and social reform.

At the core of the proposed code lies a mandatory marriage registration system, a move designed to bring legal transparency and accountability into marital institutions; however, the State has stopped short of invalidating unregistered marriages, instead inserting a deterrent penalty clause, thereby balancing enforceability with social realities.

Crucially, a separate compliance window has been built for pre-UCC marriages, ensuring retrospective inclusion without legal disruption.