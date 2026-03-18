Gujarat's UCC push brings live-in relationships under legal lens

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has taken a decisive legal leap towards a Uniform Civil Code, as the State cabinet has cleared a draft framework modelled on Uttarakhand, introducing sweeping changes in marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships, while retaining calibrated exemptions for select communities.
In a significant legal shift aimed at standardising personal laws, the Gujarat government has approved a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) framework, setting the stage for a unified civil regime that cuts across religion and caste, while simultaneously triggering a wider debate on constitutional balance and social reform.
At the core of the proposed code lies a mandatory marriage registration system, a move designed to bring legal transparency and accountability into marital institutions; however, the State has stopped short of invalidating unregistered marriages, instead inserting a deterrent penalty clause, thereby balancing enforceability with social realities.
Crucially, a separate compliance window has been built for pre-UCC marriages, ensuring retrospective inclusion without legal disruption.
As the framework expands, it sharply restructures divorce jurisprudence by tightening procedural clarity, allowing mutual consent divorces with greater flexibility, yet imposing a one-year bar on filing petitions post-marriage, signalling an attempt to prevent impulsive litigation while preserving institutional sanctity.
Simultaneously, the code embeds a calibrated and humane approach to child custody and maintenance, positioning welfare and equity at the centre of adjudication.
In a bold and legally sensitive move, the draft also formally regulates live-in relationships, bringing them within a quasi-legal framework; while registration is not compulsory, partners are required to submit a formal declaration to the registrar, extending even to Gujarat residents living outside the State.
This dual-layer systemoptional registration but mandatory disclosure, reflects a nuanced attempt to track relationships without over-criminalising personal choices.
Importantly, the code grants full legal legitimacy to children born out of live-in relationships, ensuring equal rights and protection, thereby eliminating longstanding ambiguities; however, any attempt to conceal such relationships or furnish false information attracts penal consequences, including imprisonment and fines, underscoring the state’s intent to enforce compliance.
The draft further institutionalises entry and exit protocols for live-in relationships, mandating formal termination declarations and registrar-issued certificates, a move that effectively formalises relationship dissolution outside marriage, while safeguarding the rights of both partners through documented proof.
On the contentious issue of inheritance, the UCC introduces perhaps its most transformative provision, uniform succession laws applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion or community, thereby dismantling differential personal law regimes and simplifying will-making and property distribution to reduce intergenerational disputes.
Yet, even as the code pushes for uniformity, it carves out strategic exemptions for Scheduled Tribes and select communities, preserving customary practices and insulating them from abrupt legal overhaul, a move that reflects constitutional sensitivity amid sweeping reform.
Further tightening the legal architecture, the code standardises the minimum marriage age at 21 for men and 18 for women, mandates at least one party to be a Gujarat resident at the time of marriage, and reinforces penalties for non-compliance in registration norms, collectively building a structured civil framework.
Structured into two parts and seven chapters, the Gujarat UCC draft signals a calibrated but assertive legal overhaul, one that seeks to harmonise personal laws, reduce ambiguity, and redefine civil rights architecture, even as it prepares to face judicial scrutiny and socio-political contestation in the days ahead.