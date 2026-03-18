'In politics, there's no full stop': PM bids farewell to 59 RS members, hails Deve Gowda, Kharge, Pawar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July, calling Parliament "an open university" and urging outgoing legislators to continue contributing to national life.

Addressing the Upper House on the occasion of the biennial farewell, Modi said such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides.

"A shared sentiment emerges within us all -- the realisation that our colleagues are now moving forward to undertake other endeavours," he said.

To members who do not plan to return, the Prime Minister offered reassurance: "In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience will forever remain an enduring part of our national life."