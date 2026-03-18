Mallikarjun Kharge bids farewell to retiring members in RS, urges review of House rules

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring members and called for a review of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House.

He also said the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness.

Kharge also called for more participation from Opposition members in formulating legislation.

Any impediment to that would weaken the institution of parliament, he said.

"It is my firm belief that a periodic review of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha is essential. This matter is currently under consideration before the General Purposes Committee (GPC), and it warrants serious deliberation," he said.

Kharge is retiring but will return to the House.

"Those involved in politics never retire from public life, nor do they ever grow tired in their passion for serving the nation," he noted.

Kharge said institutions endure, while faces of people within them keep changing.

"We extend a warm welcome to those colleagues who have been re-elected to the House. As for those who are retiring and departing from this House, I am confident that they will continue to contribute meaningfully to public life.

"The experience gained here will undoubtedly empower them to undertake even more significant roles in the future," the Leader of Opposition said soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his remarks in the House.