UP ATS nabs BDS student linked to ISIS for radicalising youth online

LUCKNOW: A 19-year-old BDS student allegedly linked to an online module of ISIS was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly radicalising youth and recruiting members through social media and encrypted platforms.
According to ATS sources, the agency had been receiving credible intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India were operating as active members of an ISIS-linked online network.
As per the inputs, these modules were allegedly spreading the extremist jihadist ideology of ISIS and attempting to recruit sympathisers with the intention of establishing a Sharia-based Caliphate in India and across the world.
Investigators found that the operatives were creating groups on social media platforms such as Instagram and encrypted communication applications, including Session and Discord, to circulate ISIS propaganda, ideological content, and operational instructions aimed at expanding the outfit’s influence in India.
Following these inputs, the ATS conducted extensive physical and electronic surveillance, confirmed the information, and registered a case at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow under Sections 148, 152 and 61(2) of the BNS, and Sections 18, 18B and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
According to sources, an ATS team arrested Harish Ali, son of Riyasat Ali and a resident of Manak Mau locality in Saharanpur district, from Moradabad on March 16. The accused is a second-year BDS student.
ATS sources said preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused was in contact with handlers of an ISIS online module, as well as other extremist associates described as “mujahideen”. Officials said he was part of a conspiracy aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government and establishing a Caliphate governed by Sharia law.
Investigators said Harish Ali operated multiple anonymous accounts on Instagram and encrypted applications using VPN services to conceal his identity. Through these accounts, he allegedly created several ISIS-supporting groups and attempted to recruit like-minded individuals into the terror network.
The groups were reportedly used to circulate ISIS propaganda magazines, ideological literature, videos and audio clips glorifying slain militants, as well as speeches by extremist preachers associated with the organisation.
Accused closely followed ISIS media outlets
ATS officials said the accused maintained contacts with ISIS-linked handlers in Pakistan and other foreign locations.Investigators further revealed that the accused closely followed ISIS media outlets, including the organisation’s news channel Al-Naba & regularly shared their content with group members.