UP ATS nabs BDS student linked to ISIS for radicalising youth online

LUCKNOW: A 19-year-old BDS student allegedly linked to an online module of ISIS was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly radicalising youth and recruiting members through social media and encrypted platforms.

According to ATS sources, the agency had been receiving credible intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India were operating as active members of an ISIS-linked online network.

As per the inputs, these modules were allegedly spreading the extremist jihadist ideology of ISIS and attempting to recruit sympathisers with the intention of establishing a Sharia-based Caliphate in India and across the world.

Investigators found that the operatives were creating groups on social media platforms such as Instagram and encrypted communication applications, including Session and Discord, to circulate ISIS propaganda, ideological content, and operational instructions aimed at expanding the outfit’s influence in India.

Following these inputs, the ATS conducted extensive physical and electronic surveillance, confirmed the information, and registered a case at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow under Sections 148, 152 and 61(2) of the BNS, and Sections 18, 18B and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.