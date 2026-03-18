West Asia war: India's pilot bodies urge halt to Gulf region flights over safety

NEW DELHI: India’s ongoing flight operations to West Asia amid a raging war in the region have not gone down well with leading pilot associations in the country. While the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA) has demanded an immediate halt to all flight operations to the Gulf region until it is declared a ‘war-free zone’, it has also sought a rollback of the recent extension in flying hours for pilots operating long-haul routes, along with another leading pilot body.

Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA) president Captain Sam Thomas told TNIE, “How is the regulator permitting flight operations of any kind, either repatriation or commercial flights, inside a region where war is raging? The operations to the entire region need to be stopped immediately until it becomes war free.”

There has been no risk assessment of the operational routes, he charged. “Is there any insurance being offered for operations during wartime? The present operations are endangering the lives of pilots. The crew cannot refuse to operate when the airline puts them on duty for fear of professional repercussions. Drones and bombs are landing everywhere. Where is the safety for the crew or the passengers?” Capt Thomas asked.