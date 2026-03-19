Gauhati HC appoints fast-track sessions court for day-to-day trial in Zubeen case: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will head the fast-track court.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt.

Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter," he added.