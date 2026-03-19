I understand government’s cautious stand, India should push for peace in West Asia: Tharoor

Tharoor said India has enormous stakes in what is going on and its energy security is dependent on the situation in the Gulf, including its LPG and LNG imports.

"We have 9 million of our citizens living there, which are an important source of remittances, and their safety and well-being is naturally a priority, there are investments coming to us from countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and we have very important overall trade relations as well as political interest and security cooperation, all of that.

"You don't want to see that jeopardised. So for us, peace and stability in the Middle East-West Asia is extremely important," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

On top of that, he said, the conflict has already affected people in India.

"There are dhabas closing down because of shortages of gas cylinders, there are situations where my friends in Hyderabad are saying no one can cook 'haleem' anymore because it is slow-cooking dish, there are challenges now in the coming election campaigns, where are we going to stop for chai when 'chaiwalas' don't have LPG cylinders? I am not joking, these are genuine concerns affecting the Indian kitchen and the average Indian household," Tharoor said.

At the moment, there is no panic at the petrol pumps, but if this war carries on for another four-six weeks, "we don't know how much further the consequences could reach in our daily lives", Tharoor said, noting that India wants the conflict to end.

"I would really hope that the Indian government could stand up and make a public call to both sides to end this war quickly. I still feel that sooner or later they are both (US-Israel and Iran) going to want a ladder to climb down the perches they are on.

"(US President) Mr (Donald) Trump has already said he is running out of targets to hit. The Iranians are clearly losing one layer after another of their government," he said.