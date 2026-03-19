Jharkhand HC pulls up govt over four-year vacancies; warns of strict action on delays

Expressing serious concern over prolonged vacancies in key constitutional

bodies in Jharkhand, the Jharkhand High Court observed that leaving such

institutions non-functional for over four years is unjustifiable under any

circumstances.

While hearing a PIL on the appointment of Chairpersons and Members, a Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar directed the state government to fill all vacant posts at the earliest and ensure these bodies resume functioning promptly, warning that failure to comply could invite stringent judicial action.

While making observations, the Court remarked that constitutional institutions serve as the backbone of the democratic system, and leaving the posts of Chairpersons and members vacant severely impairs their operational efficiency. The Court directed the government to fill all vacant posts as expeditiously as possible to ensure the institutions remain functional.

Notably, this is not the first instance where the High Court has demonstrated firmness regarding this issue. Previously, the Court had directed the State Government to initiate the appointment process for vacant posts within a stipulated timeframe.

Expressing displeasure over the undue delays in appointments, it had sought an explanation from the government. In certain instances, it had specifically asked the government to clarify why the selection process remained pending. It had also advised the adoption of interim measures to ensure that these institutions did not remain defunct.

Despite these directives, as the situation failed to show the expected improvement, the Court has now adopted an even stricter stance.