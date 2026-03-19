Kharge bats for longer sessions, cooperation

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday called for longer parliamentary sessions, greater cooperation between treasury and Opposition benches, and a review of procedural rules.

Speaking during a farewell for retiring members, Kharge, also Congress president, expressed concern over public issues and the frequent expunging of members’ remarks. He said Parliament functions best when both sides collaborate constructively, warning that mistrust could weaken democratic institutions. Kharge also called for increasing the number of sittings and holding serious deliberations on public issues.

“It is my firm belief that rules must be reviewed regularly,” he said, noting that the matter is under consideration before the General Purposes Committee. Kharge added that politicians never retire from public life and remain committed to serving the nation.

He stressed that quality lawmaking requires equal participation from Opposition members, particularly in parliamentary committees, cautioning that sidelining dissent could harm credibility. He criticised expunction, saying it distorts debates and undermines accountability. The House shared a lighter moment when he joked about long associations with senior leaders, especially former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. “He dated us, loved us, but married Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he quipped, drawing laughter. He concluded that open debate and mutual respect are essential.