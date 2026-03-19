NCW summons makers of ‘Sarke Chunar’ and ‘Tateeree’ over obscenity allegations

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the makers of the songs Sarke Chunar and Tateeree following media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in their content.

In the case of Sarke Chunar, the Commission has called actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana (KVN Group), and director Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.

In a post on X, the NCW stated that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter under the NCW Act, 1990. It observed that the song’s content prima facie appeared sexually suggestive, objectionable, and potentially in violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the POCSO Act.

“The Commission has taken serious note of the matter,” it said, adding that failure to appear may invite appropriate legal action.