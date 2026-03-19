NCW summons makers of ‘Sarke Chunar’ and ‘Tateeree’ over obscenity allegations

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the makers of the songs Sarke Chunar and Tateeree following media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in their content.
In the case of Sarke Chunar, the Commission has called actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana (KVN Group), and director Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.
In a post on X, the NCW stated that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter under the NCW Act, 1990. It observed that the song’s content prima facie appeared sexually suggestive, objectionable, and potentially in violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the POCSO Act.
“The Commission has taken serious note of the matter,” it said, adding that failure to appear may invite appropriate legal action.
The Hindi version of the song, from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, has faced widespread backlash over its lyrics and visuals. The National Human Rights Commission has also issued a notice regarding the alleged obscenity. Singer Mangli has apologised following the controversy.
In a separate action, the NCW also summoned those associated with the song Tateeree. Singer and lyricist Aditya Pareek Singh Sisodia (Badshah), directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten have been asked to appear before the Commission on 25 March.
The Commission noted that the song’s content appeared prima facie objectionable and in violation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
Badshah has already apologised and removed the song from all platforms following public protests. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a ban on the rapper’s stage performances in the state and calling for strict legal action against him.