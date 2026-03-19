Power corridor: Ministry grants passed in Lok Sabha

Ministry grants passed in LS

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2026-27, approving an expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore. The House passed the Demands for Grants by applying the guillotine. The House also passed the Appropriation Bill (2) Bill.

MP seeks Rs 50k farmer package

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday demanded a special package of Rs 50,000 crore for the state’s farmers, who he said were in “distress”. Warring claimed that 750 farmers lost their lives in the state during the farmers’ agitation.

‘No farewell for dhankHar?’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the government in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, saying while a farewell function for retiring MPs was held, sadly there has been no such function for former chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. who was “compulsorily retired”.