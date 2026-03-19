Wait ends as Pahalgam terror attack victim’s daughter gets Maharashtra govt job

MUMBAI: The Pune mayor on Wednesday handed over the appointment letter to Asawari Jagdale, daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim, appointing her as an administrative officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The appointment follows this newspaper’s coverage highlighting Asawari’s struggle to get her documents processed after the government had promised her a job.

Asawari, a computer graduate with a master’s degree in human resources, was promised a government job by Union Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde when they met her to condole the death of her father, Santosh Jagdale, and six others from Maharashtra who were killed in the terror attack.

The state government had promised financial aid and government jobs to the kin of the deceased.

Reacting to today’s development, Fadnavis said that Aswari was to get a grade-III or -VI job in the government, but they decided to offer her the grade-II job as an administrative officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation. He also stated that the appointment letter to Asawari has been handed over by the Pune mayor, Manjush Nagpure.

This newspaper had reported that Aswari was still awaiting the job promised by the Union Minister Amit Shah, who visited her family shortly after the attack and promised to extend all possible help, including a government job, a bravery award, and a memorial for the victims of the terror attack.

NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had also posted a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her “surprise and deep regret” that despite the chief minister’s personal assurance and Asavari’s high educational qualifications, the administrative process remains stalled for over ten months.