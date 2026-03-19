'Who will compensate for harassment that my family and I faced?' asks Elvish Yadav on SC verdict

NEW DELHI: YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Thursday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's verdict in the alleged use by him of snake venom at a rave party case, saying he always had faith in the judiciary.

However, he asked who would compensate for the harassment he and his family faced.

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR and subsequent proceedings against Yadav under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in the snake venom case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said the case cannot be sustained in law as the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised person.

In a video posted on X, Yadav said he was "very happy from within" after the apex court dismissed the case.

"I am very happy today. The Supreme Court has quashed the snake-related case against me. I always had faith in our judicial system that justice would prevail. Those who have done wrong will be punished, and those who are innocent will be saved," he said.