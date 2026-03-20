EC’s gerrymandering won’t change outcome, Mamata set for big win: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that no amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results, and that Mamata Banerjee will win a thumping majority in West Bengal.

Reacting to a post on X by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in which she stated that the manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not only unprecedented but also deeply alarming, Omar said in his own post on X, “These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP-ruled states, especially in West Bengal, but that’s no surprise.”

“However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true, officers don’t win elections for political parties; the leaders of political parties do,” he said.

“No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority,” Omar further added.