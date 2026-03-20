Experience, diversity in BJP’s list

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: On Thursday, the BJP released its second list of 111 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, featuring a diverse mix of professionals and social backgrounds. Avoiding experimental choices, the party has strategically combined seasoned political figures with representatives from various walks of life, including actors, lawyers, retired police officers, former MPs, and survivors of political violence. The announcement underscores a deliberate effort to appeal across communities and strengthen support ahead of the polls.

Among the notable candidates, Indranil Khan will contest from Behala West, while Rekha Patra, who gained attention after facing violence during the Sandeshkhali agitation in North 24-Parganas, will stand from Hingalganj. Patra had previously made her electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP nominee but was unsuccessful. Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly has been nominated from Sonarpur South, and Ritesh Tiwari will contest from Kashipur.

Continuing the party’s emphasis on public figures, actor-turned-politician Hiranmoy Chatterjee will contest from Shyampur, and retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been fielded from Jagatdal, highlighting the party’s focus on administrative experience. Kumar is reportedly a close friend of Rajeev Kumar, the recently retired IPS and former DGP of Bengal, and a Rajya Sabha MP.

Former Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy will contest from Maniktala, while actor Papiya Adhikari has been given a ticket from Tollygunj against Trinamool Congress outgoing minister Aroop Biswas.