Three involved in routing fraud funds to Chinese nationals arrested by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: The Cyber Crime Division of Punjab Police has arrested three people involved in facilitating the opening of current bank accounts, commonly known as mule accounts, to cyber fraudsters to aid routing, layering, and settling defrauded funds.

They were directly linked to Chinese nationals through Telegram, providing them with bank accounts and receiving profits in USDT cryptocurrency.

Mule accounts are usually used by criminals to receive, transfer, or launder illicit funds without the knowledge or sometimes with the complicity of the account holder.

"Those arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, Raman Rai, and Sukhdev Singh, all natives of Jalalabad in Fazilka, and were operating from a rented room at Phase 5, Mohali, under the name 'Brother Traders' to arrange current bank accounts for cyber fraud activities,’’ Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

The police have frozen approximately Rs 20 lakh in bank accounts linked to the gang.