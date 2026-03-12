Two arrested for collecting mule bank accounts for cyber fraud in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Two persons accused of collecting bank accounts from the public on the pretext of running a trading business and using them for cyber fraud were arrested by the Cybercrime Police in Mangaluru city as part of a statewide crackdown on mule accounts.

Police identified the accused as Mohammed Aneesh (30), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, and Saleeth Ahmed M (32), a resident of Surathkal.

According to the Cyber Command Unit, the case came to light after Mohammed Sinan, a resident of Mangaluru, filed a complaint on March 10, stating that his acquaintances, Aneesh and Saleeth, had taken his bank account under the pretext of using it for a trading business.

During the investigation, suspects revealed that the accused had collected several bank accounts from members of the public and used them to route money obtained through cyber fraud.

Police seized four mobile phones, 18 debit cards, 17 bank passbooks, six cheque books, cryptocurrency valued at USDT 1,479.31, and a car from the accused. Investigators said the accused purchased USDT cryptocurrency from Indians at a lower price and sold it at higher rates to cyber fraudsters based in China.