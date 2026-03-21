Airlines warn of fare hikes over new seat selection rule in India

NEW DELHI: A body representing three leading airlines has written to the Civil Aviation Secretary opposing the recent decision that no charges must be levied for seat selection on a minimum of 60% of the seats. It has warned that airfares will go up as airlines could take other measures to recover the loss in income.

It has appealed to the Secretary to roll back the move, saying it would have unintended and adverse consequences for the sector.

Airlines presently charge between Rs 150 and Rs 3,500 (in case of international flights) for prior seat selection. Aisle seats, window seats, and front row ones with more leg space are most preferred by passengers, and most get booked in advance.