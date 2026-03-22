‘Milestone in public service’: Amit Shah on PM Modi’s record tenure
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emergence as the longest-serving head of a government in India a “milestone” rooted in service, hard work, and unwavering commitment.
Modi has surpassed the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving the distinction after over 8,931 days in public office as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister.
Shah, who has worked closely with PM Modi from his tenure in Gujarat to his current leadership at the Centre, underscored the significance of the accomplishment in a public statement.
He said the milestone reflected a journey defined by dedication and perseverance. Shah said, Modi’s tenure demonstrates a steadfast commitment to a nation-first approach, integrity in governance, and tireless service to citizens.
He further characterised the achievement as a rare legacy built on exceptional public trust and an enduring spirit of service. He emphasised that such longevity in leadership is not merely a function of time but a reflection of sustained public confidence and effective governance.
In addition, Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Parliaments of 19 foreign countries, exceeding the combined total of such addresses by previous Congress Prime Ministers and underscoring his active international engagement and diplomatic outreach.