‘Milestone in public service’: Amit Shah on PM Modi’s record tenure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emergence as the longest-serving head of a government in India a “milestone” rooted in service, hard work, and unwavering commitment.

Modi has surpassed the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving the distinction after over 8,931 days in public office as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister.

Shah, who has worked closely with PM Modi from his tenure in Gujarat to his current leadership at the Centre, underscored the significance of the accomplishment in a public statement.