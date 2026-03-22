PM Modi becomes longest-serving elected head of government in India, completes 8,931 days in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the longest-serving head of an elected government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in cumulative tenure.

PM Modi completed 8,931 days in office as head of government, combining his terms as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, thereby entering his 25th year in executive office.

Modi assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and remained in the post until May 21, 2014, serving for over 13 years. He was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. Since then, he has led the National Democratic Alliance government through three consecutive Lok Sabha mandates in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Modi is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a State Chief Minister. He is also the first Prime Minister born after Independence. His return to office for a third consecutive term places him among a select group of leaders with sustained electoral mandates at the national level.

Earlier this year, PM Modi crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader to reach the milestone on the platform. Prime Minister Modi joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade, his account has evolved into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders. He currently has over 101 million followers on Instagram and more than 106 million followers on X.