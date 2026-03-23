India reiterates support for Palestine, backs Gaza peace plan: Government in Parliament

NEW DELHI: India's position towards Palestine has been long-standing, and New Delhi remains committed to advancing a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha on March 20, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said India attended the Board of Peace meeting held at the US Institute of Peace in Washington on February 19 as an "observer".

The question and the response were uploaded on the Lok Sabha website on Monday.

The Board of Peace, unveiled by US President Donald Trump, is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, and has triggered speculation that it may respond to other global conflicts as well.