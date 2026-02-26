Nation

India stands with Palestine as well: Opposition leaders react to Modi's Israel speech

Watch the video of the opposition leaders' reactions to PM Modi's speech at the Israeli Parliament. PM Modi has been on a two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation since February 25. Speaking in the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi said India firmly stands with Israel in the fight against terrorism. The speech marked a significant moment in India–Israel relations, highlighting strategic cooperation, security ties, innovation partnerships, and shared democratic values.

Opposition reacts to Modi's Israel speech

