Indian national injured by falling debris after missile incident in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: An Indian national has sustained minor injury in Abu Dhabi after the debris of a ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area following successful interception, authorities said on Monday.

Emergency teams responded to the scene after air defence systems dealt with the incoming missile, with debris landing in a residential area, authorities added.

"Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.

The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national," the Abu Dhabi media Office said in a post on X.

"The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," it added.