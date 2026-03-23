'Kindness will never be forgotten': Iranian embassy thanks India for standing with people of Iran

“Thank you, India”, the Iranian embassy to India wrote in a post on X.
The embassy was reacting to another post on X that showed videos of Kashmiris, including little children, donating money for Iran.
In the post, the Iranian mission wrote, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity”.
“This kindness will never be forgotten,” the post further read.
One of the videos in the post had the caption, “Fight against USA and Israel is obligation”.
The post received a backlash from other netizens.
“Iran with enormous wealth and then they are asking for donations from indian… .and Kashmiri are willingly donating their jewellery for ummah… never seen these after any Indian operations,” an user wrote.
The Iranian embassy had also shared another video of a girl with her piggybank, with the caption, “Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you”.
Earlier, following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike, India saw Shia mourners taking to the streets to express grief and anger.
Khamenei’s death prompted protests and mourning in parts of India.
Over three weeks into the conflict, Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 15 people in Israel and injured many more, while 1500 Iranians have lost their lives.
The joint U.S.-Israel operation, which officials say was planned for months, began on February 28, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan and at the start of the Iranian workweek.
It came after stilted negotiations and warnings from Trump, who last year trumpeted his administration's success in incapacitating the country's nuclear program but nonetheless cast the latest round as necessary to head off its potential resurgence.
The Indian government has not yet commented on the US-Israeli attack on Iran, but condemned Tehran's attacks on Gulf countries. Meanwhile, the opposition had “strongly” condemned the deplorable attitude of the government towards the “illegal war” unleashed by the United States-Israel against Iran.