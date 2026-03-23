'Kindness will never be forgotten': Iranian embassy thanks India for standing with people of Iran

“Thank you, India”, the Iranian embassy to India wrote in a post on X.

The embassy was reacting to another post on X that showed videos of Kashmiris, including little children, donating money for Iran.

In the post, the Iranian mission wrote, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity”.

“This kindness will never be forgotten,” the post further read.

One of the videos in the post had the caption, “Fight against USA and Israel is obligation”.

The post received a backlash from other netizens.

“Iran with enormous wealth and then they are asking for donations from indian… .and Kashmiri are willingly donating their jewellery for ummah… never seen these after any Indian operations,” an user wrote.

The Iranian embassy had also shared another video of a girl with her piggybank, with the caption, “Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you”.