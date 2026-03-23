'One nation one election' can be implemented from 2034, will save Rs 7 lakh crore: JPC chief Chaudhary

Several regional parties argue that simultaneous elections could weaken India's federal structure. How does the panel address these concerns?

The fundamental change being made by the bill is an alteration in the alignment and timing of elections. Currently, elections to Assemblies and the Lok Sabha are scattered across different periods within five years. When the bill is implemented, elections to Assemblies and the Lok Sabha will be held synchronously. I do not see how this change in alignment will have a detrimental impact on India’s federal structure.

In fact, during our consultations, many experts have affirmed that the bill does not undermine the federal structure of our democracy. India's first general elections, after the Constitution was adopted, were simultaneous in nature. The cycle of simultaneous elections remained intact from 1951 to 1967, i.e. four general elections. Until the late 1990s, various states had Assembly elections alongside Lok Sabha elections. Even today, several states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim simultaneously vote for MPs and MLAs.

Recently, TN CM MK Stalin wrote an article about the feasibility of ONOE, comparing it with the Indonesian experiment with simultaneous elections in 2019. How far do you agree with it?

There are some crucial differences in the design of simultaneous elections in Indonesia and what we are proposing in India. The deaths of poll workers in Indonesia were not due to simultaneous elections, but due to the fact that workers had to count ballot paper votes for three tiers of government together. All elections across different levels in Indonesia were conducted in a single day—17 April 2019—and 154 million people voted on the same day, and that too through a system of ballot papers.

However, such grave administrative and logistical challenges will not arise in India during simultaneous elections because elections are conducted in phases. Elections are often spread across two months, thereby ensuring that logistical pressure is distributed over weeks. This will allow India to conduct simultaneous elections smoothly.

Additionally, Indonesia used ballot papers for conducting simultaneous elections. Counting ballot papers for three tiers together not only takes significantly more time but also takes a heavy toll on the health of counting officials. While Indonesia's use of paper ballots exacerbated health risks for poll officials, India's effective use of technology through EVMs will avert many counting-related problems seen in Indonesia. Thus, due to its geography and population, conducting a single-day election in Indonesia proved to be a major challenge. Moreover, the number of deaths and sick officials quoted in the article itself is questionable and inconsistent with official data provided by Indonesian ministries. The ONOE reform in India is an administratively and logistically feasible exercise.

Is India administratively ready to conduct nationwide elections simultaneously?

Immediately after independence, from 1951 to 1967, several elections were held simultaneously. Now, in this era of technology, there is no problem in conducting simultaneous elections. ONOE will not harm India's democracy or federalism in any manner. In fact, the exercise will further strengthen the democratic process by allowing elected leaders to devote their complete time and energy to the development of their constituencies, parliamentary duties such as deliberating on legislation, and policy-making, rather than being in a perpetual campaign mode.

How does the panel propose to deal with situations where state governments fall mid-term under synchronised elections?

We have received a lot of suggestions from experts we have consulted and from members of the committee regarding the remainder term period. The concept of the remainder term is not alien to Indian democracy. Our grassroots-level local self-governments have actively employed the principle of the remainder term. In these institutions, no-confidence motions are restricted for a certain period, and any subsequent fresh election is held only for the remaining term. Applying a similar model to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections might be one way of dealing with this challenge.

There are various other options being considered by the committee. There is serious consideration of introducing a provision that would disallow moving a no-confidence motion if a government is in its final year. There have been suggestions to adopt the German model of a constructive vote of confidence after a no-confidence motion is moved. These decisions are political in nature. Since the bill is currently silent on these provisions, the committee will consult political parties before recommending any amendments. Thus, all members of the committee are actively discussing these issues, and I am sure that we will arrive at a consensus in the national interest.