Over 9,800 athletes run in Bastar full marathon

RAIPUR: The ‘Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026’ saw an unprecedented surge of public enthusiasm with over 9,800 registered runners. More than just a sporting event, the 42 km full marathon emerged as a symbol of Bastar’s changing face, growing peace, and the success of the government’s rehabilitation policies, such as ‘Poona Margham’ (Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation) of Maoist rebels.

The marathon commenced from Lalbag in Jagdalpur (district headquarter of Bastar) and concluded near the majestic Chitrakote Waterfalls.

To encourage sporting talent, the administration announced a total prize pool of `25 lakh. A special ‘Bastar Category’ was introduced to allow local runners to compete alongside international-level athletes, with registration kept entirely free for residents of the Bastar district.

A standout feature of the marathon was the enthusiastic participation of the Manjhi-Chalki community, further strengthening the social fabric of the event. By showcasing the region’s rich culture and newfound stability, the marathon has effectively projected a positive image of the region.

The route offers participants a journey through Bastar’s lush valleys, providing a unique encounter with the region’s raw natural beauty and deep-rooted cultural identity.