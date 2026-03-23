West Asia conflict created 'unprecedented' challenges for India: PM Modi in Parliament

The prime minister told the House that India’s concerns are "naturally greater" as the conflict zone is a key trade route and the region is significant given that about one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries.

"India has extensive trade ties with the countries affected by the conflict, and the region is a key route for our global trade. A significant portion of our crude oil and gas needs is met from this region. It is also important because nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries. A large number of Indian crew members are employed on commercial ships operating in these waters... Due to these various reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament," he said.

Modi said the security of Indians had been the country’s top priority during the conflict, adding that Indian missions in the affected region were extending all possible assistance to its citizens.

The prime minister said around 3.75 lakh Indians have returned home safely since the start of the war. He added that the CBSE had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams in war-hit countries.

"Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students. In view of the situation, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams in the schools in Gulf countries and is taking necessary steps to ensure students’ education continues without disruption," he said.

Meanwhile, Modi condemned the attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them unacceptable and urging a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India has opposed attacks on energy and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions to international waterways, including trade through the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. India is making continuous diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian vessels even amid the ongoing conflict," Modi said.

"We have always raised our voice in favour of humanity and peace, and believe that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending the conflict. Any threat to human life is not in the interest of humanity, and India is urging all sides to reach a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he added.