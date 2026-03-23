West Asia conflict created 'unprecedented' challenges for India: PM Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the ongoing conflict in West Asia as "worrisome", saying it had created "unprecedented" challenges for India and urging all sides to restore peace.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the crisis has posed economic, national security and humanitarian challenges. On the energy crisis, Modi said India imports 60% of its LPG and that efforts were ongoing to prioritise domestic supply and ensure smooth petrol and diesel supply across the country, and minimise hardship for the public.
"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict,” Modi told the Parliament.
"The government is appealing to all sides for peace. This war has created unexpected challenges for India — economic, national security and humanitarian," he added.
Modi said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.
"Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth," he said.
Modi said India now imports energy from 41 countries, up from 27 earlier, and has built strategic petroleum reserves of over 5.3 million metric tonnes, with plans to expand this to more than 6.5 million tonnes.
The prime minister told the House that India’s concerns are "naturally greater" as the conflict zone is a key trade route and the region is significant given that about one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries.
"India has extensive trade ties with the countries affected by the conflict, and the region is a key route for our global trade. A significant portion of our crude oil and gas needs is met from this region. It is also important because nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries. A large number of Indian crew members are employed on commercial ships operating in these waters... Due to these various reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament," he said.
Modi said the security of Indians had been the country’s top priority during the conflict, adding that Indian missions in the affected region were extending all possible assistance to its citizens.
The prime minister said around 3.75 lakh Indians have returned home safely since the start of the war. He added that the CBSE had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams in war-hit countries.
"Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students. In view of the situation, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams in the schools in Gulf countries and is taking necessary steps to ensure students’ education continues without disruption," he said.
Meanwhile, Modi condemned the attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them unacceptable and urging a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
"India has opposed attacks on energy and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions to international waterways, including trade through the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. India is making continuous diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian vessels even amid the ongoing conflict," Modi said.
"We have always raised our voice in favour of humanity and peace, and believe that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending the conflict. Any threat to human life is not in the interest of humanity, and India is urging all sides to reach a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he added.