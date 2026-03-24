Class IV student dies following alleged assault by classmates at government school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

PATNA: A Class IV student has died in an alleged assault by classmates at a government school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, triggering protests by the victim’s parents and residents.
Sources said that the deceased, identified as Smriti Kumari, was a student at a middle school in Soharwa village in the Sonbarsa block near the India-Nepal border.
According to local accounts, the incident took place on Monday afternoon following a dispute inside the classroom.
Locals told the police that an altercation began around 2:30 pm over switching on a ceiling fan in the classroom, which escalated into a physical confrontation.
Smriti was allegedly beaten up by two classmates and sustained serious injuries in the process. Teachers intervened and informed her family, after which she was taken to a private hospital in Sitamarhi.
As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Patna for advanced treatment. However, she died on the way near Hajipur while being transported by ambulance.
A postmortem examination was conducted on Tuesday. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, Ashish Anand said, “We are gathering information from teachers and students. Further action will be taken based on the findings. The postmortem report is awaited.”
Family members and residents have alleged negligence on the part of the school administration, claiming that timely intervention by teachers could have prevented the incident.
“Teachers did not intervene immediately, leading to severe injuries to the victim,” said a resident.
Police said that the matter was being investigated from all angles.
The incident has sent shockwaves among local people, who demanded stern action against teachers for their negligence.