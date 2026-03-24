Class IV student dies following alleged assault by classmates at government school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

PATNA: A Class IV student has died in an alleged assault by classmates at a government school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, triggering protests by the victim’s parents and residents.

Sources said that the deceased, identified as Smriti Kumari, was a student at a middle school in Soharwa village in the Sonbarsa block near the India-Nepal border.

According to local accounts, the incident took place on Monday afternoon following a dispute inside the classroom.

Locals told the police that an altercation began around 2:30 pm over switching on a ceiling fan in the classroom, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Smriti was allegedly beaten up by two classmates and sustained serious injuries in the process. Teachers intervened and informed her family, after which she was taken to a private hospital in Sitamarhi.