Government calls all-party meeting on West Asia situation on Wednesday

The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on Wednesday to disucss the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the parliament on Monday, where he termed the conflict "worrisome". He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses "unprecedented challenges" that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

The Prime Minister reflected on the global challenges which have emerged due to the conflict and India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in light of recent global and regional security developments and to assess India’s defence preparedness.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Samir Kamat, and others attended the meeting.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, escalated into a regional conflict after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. In response, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, further disrupting the waterway and impacting global energy markets and economic stability.