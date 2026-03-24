MHA concerned over Pakistan spy ring in UP, orders countrywide CCTV audit

NEW DELHI: As an after-effect of a Pakistan-linked spy ring, which was busted by Ghaziabad police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a country-wide audit of CCTV networks across major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, sources said.

The advisory has been issued to all the state police forces in view of the vulnerability of the country’s surveillance infrastructure, they said, adding that the countrywide review would go well beyond a routine inspection, as the authorities want a full physical verification of every CCTV unit, registered or otherwise, operating across sensitive urban zones.

“Police departments have been asked to map all installations, verify them with official records and flag any camera that cannot be accounted for,” a source said, adding that special attention is going to be given to railway stations, cantonment areas, highways and routes with known military movement.