No central data on racial bias against people from Northeast, govt says in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The central government on Tuesday said that no centralised data is maintained on incidents of "hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination" against people from the Northeast, while pointing out that policing and public order fall under the domain of state governments.

Responding to a question by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said states are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crimes, and prosecution of offenders. "'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies," Rai said.

He said the National Crime Records Bureau compiles and publishes crime data received from states and union territories in its "Crime in India" reports, which are available till 2023. However, "data on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination against persons from the North-Eastern States is not maintained centrally", the minister said.