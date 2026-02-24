Northeast CMs condemn 'racial abuse' of Arunachal women over installation of an AC in Delhi

GUWAHATI: Chief Ministers of three northeastern states on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial discrimination and abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar and demanded action against those involved.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said such behaviour was unacceptable and had no place in the society.

He said immediately after learning about the matter on Monday, he had spoken with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and sought swift and strict action.

"The Commissioner is personally in touch with me. The accused are currently absconding, and I have been assured that they will be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with as per law," Khandu said, adding, "We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority."

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) said the incident of racial discrimination was concerning and unfortunate.

"Such instances remind us of the importance of upholding dignity and mutual respect at all times. The Northeast is an integral part of our nation, and every citizen deserves dignity, equality, and respect," Tamang said.

His Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma said discrimination against people from the Northeast must stop. He termed as shameful the “racial and sexual abuse” of a resident doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur from Nagaland.

"Outraging a woman's modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too. Urge authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators," he posted on X.

According to reports, the three Arunachal women allegedly faced racial slurs and intimidation from their neighbours over the installation of an air conditioner.

The trio had engaged an electrician on their fourth-floor flat to install the AC but the neighbours objected to it, claiming that dust and debris from drilling work fell on the floor below.