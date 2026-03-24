President Murmu once again declines appointment request by TMC leaders, cites 'paucity of time'

For a second time in a row, President Droupadi Murmu has declined a request by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking an appointment to “apprise her about the West Bengal government’s welfare initiatives”, party sources said.

While the party’s earlier request was declined on March 11 citing paucity of time, its second request and follow-ups were turned down on March 22 for the same reason.

The developments came in the backdrop of the row during the President’s visit to West Bengal early this month, where she had expressed displeasure over how the state administration handled a tribal conclave and protocol issues.

Sources in the TMC said a senior party leader wrote to the President on March 11 seeking an appointment between 16th to 20th March after her officer denied their initial request, citing “paucity of time”. While the party followed up with a request on March 16, it received the denial of request on 22 March. Sources said that they again wrote to the President on March 23 for an appointment between 24 March and 2 April.

According to a source familiar with the developments, a senior TMC leader had written to President Murmu on March 9, seeking an appointment for a 12-to-15-member party delegation comprising MPs and state ministers.