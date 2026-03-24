Rajnath Singh reviews defence readiness amid West Asia war; US official in India for defence pact talks

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in West Asia and its implications for India’s defence preparedness at a high-level meeting with top military leadership, even as a senior US official arrived in the country for talks on expanding bilateral defence cooperation.

According to a government statement, Singh was briefed on the global and regional security scenario, including the potential impact of any escalation in the ongoing conflicts on India, as well as the challenges and opportunities arising from the current geopolitical situation.

The government has also called an all-party meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which has entered its third week.

“The impact of the situation on supply chain management for procurement and production of defence equipment, including maintenance and serviceability of existing systems, was also examined,” the statement read.