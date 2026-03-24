Rajnath Singh reviews defence readiness amid West Asia war; US official in India for defence pact talks

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in West Asia and its implications for India’s defence preparedness at a high-level meeting with top military leadership, even as a senior US official arrived in the country for talks on expanding bilateral defence cooperation.
According to a government statement, Singh was briefed on the global and regional security scenario, including the potential impact of any escalation in the ongoing conflicts on India, as well as the challenges and opportunities arising from the current geopolitical situation.
The government has also called an all-party meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which has entered its third week.
“The impact of the situation on supply chain management for procurement and production of defence equipment, including maintenance and serviceability of existing systems, was also examined,” the statement read.
Singh directed officials to continuously study operational and technological lessons emerging from the ongoing conflicts to enhance India’s military preparedness.
“We need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap for the next decade, factoring in lessons learnt, challenges and opportunities, while ensuring Aatmanirbharta and operational readiness across all fronts,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby is in India for talks with senior officials. Discussions are set to focus on the 10-year India-US Major Defence Partnership framework, renewed last year.
Under the partnership, cooperation is expected to expand beyond procurement to include co-production of systems such as Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stryker armoured combat vehicles for the Indian Army.
The 10-year framework builds on earlier defence agreements signed in June 2005 by then Defence Minister Pranab Mukherjee and US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and renewed in June 2015 by Manohar Parrikar and Ash Carter.