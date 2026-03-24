PM Modi, Trump discuss West Asia war, stress on keeping Strait of Hormuz open

US ambassador to New Delhi Sergio Gor wrote on X that both leaders "discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."

Trump said on Monday that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US president, without sharing any details, also said that there have been "productive conversations" between the US and Iran for "complete and total resolution" to the conflict in West Asia. However, Iran denied any high-level contact with the United States and dismissed Trump’s claims as an attempt to manipulate volatile global markets.

The call with Trump comes days after Modi spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call, during which he stressed the urgency of protecting global shipping routes and critical infrastructure.

"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," Modi wrote on X on Saturday.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," the post said.

Notably, the war in West Asia entered its fourth week, roiling global energy markets and disrupting supply lines of key commodities such as crude oil, gas and fertiliser for India and other Asian nations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, where he warned that "serious consequences are imminent" if the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period. He added that India’s aim is the "de-escalation" of the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime.

A day earlier he addressed the Lok Sabha, in which he termed the conflict "worrisome", saying it had created "unprecedented" challenges for India that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.