'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis persists longer: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned that if the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, “serious consequences are imminent.”
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the war in West Asia is a “cause of concern for India” as it has created a “serious energy crisis.”
Modi also warned that the impact of the war may continue for a long time, saying the crisis has shaken the world economy and will take a long time to recover, while adding that the government remains alert and is taking appropriate steps.
“West Asian war has impacted us all. I want to express the government's stance on this war in front of the House and the people of India. This war has been going on for over three weeks. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected,” he said.
The prime minister informed the House that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources and that these efforts will continue in the coming days. He said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas.
Commenting on India’s efforts for energy security, he said that in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT of strategic oil reserves have been created, and work on an additional 65 lakh MT capacity is underway. He added that there is no option for India but to become self-reliant.
“The country is working on arranging over 65 lakh metric tons of gas. Along with that, India’s refining capacity has also been increased in the past 10 years. I want to assure the country that India has enough crude oil storage and uninterrupted supply arrangements,” he said.
Besides, the government has started a Rs 70,000-crore project to manufacture ships, he added.
Modi said that India’s aim is the de-escalation of the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the country’s attempt is to encourage all sides to peacefully resolve all issues.
“Since the war began, the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite these adverse conditions, our government has tried to create solutions through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
Modi’s remarks come a day after he addressed the Lok Sabha, in which he termed the West Asia conflict “worrisome”, saying it had created “unprecedented” challenges for India that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.
On the energy crisis, Modi had said India imports 60% of its LPG, and that efforts were ongoing to prioritise domestic supply, ensure smooth petrol and diesel supply across the country, and minimise hardship for the public.