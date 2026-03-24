'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis persists longer: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned that if the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, “serious consequences are imminent.”

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the war in West Asia is a “cause of concern for India” as it has created a “serious energy crisis.”

Modi also warned that the impact of the war may continue for a long time, saying the crisis has shaken the world economy and will take a long time to recover, while adding that the government remains alert and is taking appropriate steps.

“West Asian war has impacted us all. I want to express the government's stance on this war in front of the House and the people of India. This war has been going on for over three weeks. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected,” he said.

The prime minister informed the House that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources and that these efforts will continue in the coming days. He said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas.