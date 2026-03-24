'Prepared text full of self-praise': Congress slams PM Modi's RS statement on West Asia

He also said that there was some hypocrisy when the prime minister sought cooperation from all states whose constitutional rights are continually "trampled upon."

Ramesh said "hypocrisy" was also on display when the prime minister asked the states to protect migrant workers after "destroying" MGNREGA, which had been a lifeline for them during the Covid-19 pandemic, and when he called upon the states to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which is founded on the National Food Security Act, 2013, that Modi had opposed as the chief minister of Gujarat.

In his statement in the Upper House, Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, among others, to tackle the impact of the West Asia war.

The prime minister said the war has created a serious energy crisis globally and warned miscreants against taking advantage of the crisis. He also asked the state governments to check black marketing and hoarding.

Modi asserted that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and the efforts will continue in the coming days, while also noting that necessary preparations have been made for the adequate supply of fertilisers.