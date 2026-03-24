Rahul targets PM Modi over West Asia crisis, terms India's foreign policy 'universal joke'

The Congress leader said he would not be able to take part in the all-party meeting on Wednesday on West Asia as he has a programme to attend in Kerala. He also alleged that the government would act at the behest of the US and Israel rather than in India’s interests.

"An all-party meeting has been called, and there should be a debate. But you have made a structural mistake. You have completely dismantled the entire framework. Now it cannot be fixed... I can put that in writing for you that PM Modi cannot do it," Gandhi said.

"PM Modi will do whatever the United States and Israel say. He will not work in the interest of India or in the interest of farmers; rather, he will act according to what the United States and Israel say," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Modi addressed the Lok Sabha, where he termed the West Asia conflict "worrisome", saying it had created “unprecedented” challenges for India that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian. He said a unanimous voice should go out to the world from India's Parliament on this crisis.

And on Tuesday, the prime minister addressed the Rajya Sabha where he warned that if the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, "serious consequences are imminent."